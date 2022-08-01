VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 1, 2022)— The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week. But a slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.52 million b/d to 9.25 million b/d last week. The estimated rate is 80,000 b/d lower than last year, but it could slow pump price decreases if the trend holds. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.3 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl, signaling that higher demand reduced inventory last week.
New survey data from AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.
Today’s national average of $4.21 is 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.04 more than a year ago.
Local Stats
Prices across the Commonwealth fell for the seventh straight week landing at $3.99. This is $0.87 lower than the highest state average of $4.86, which we reached on June 14, 2022.In Hampton Roads, prices decreased 16 cents to $3.96, which is 75 cents lower than last month but $0.99 higher than a year ago.
Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.20 to settle at $98.62. Crude prices increased last week as market concerns about weakening demand this summer eased after the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.5 million bbl to 422.1 million bbl last week, 13.5 million bbl lower than the storage level at the end of July 2021. Additionally, crude prices rose after the market adjusted its expectations for supply since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group also known as OPEC+, will most likely announce its output will remain unchanged for September at its videoconference meeting on August 3. For this week, amid an unlikely supply increase from OPEC+, persistent supply concerns could boost the cost of crude oil.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.