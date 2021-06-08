Richmond – Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month. Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, June 16.
The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:
SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS TEMPORARY MAXIMUM MONTHLY ALLOTMENTS JANUARY 1, 2021 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Maximum SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C.
Household Size
48 States and DC
1
$234
2
$430
3
$616
4
$782
5
$929
6
$1,114
7
$1,232
8
$1,408
Each additional person
$176
Emergency allotment benefits are available to current SNAP households only and do not apply to Pandemic EBT recipients. SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.
For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/. For streamlined access to other critical and actionable resources from 2-1-1 Virginia, CommonHelp, and other state and federal agencies, visit COVID.Virginia.gov/app to download the COVID-19 Virginia Resources mobile app.
