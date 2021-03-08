EMPORIA – Wendy Wright, Executive Director, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce sent an email out recently notifying the community that the 23021 Southside Virginia RAM (Remote Area Medical) has been cancelled. The clinic was scheduled to be held June 26 and June 27, at the Greensville County High School.
“After much discussion, the decision has been made to cancel the Emporia-Southside, Virginia RAM clinic scheduled for June 2021. We extend a heartfelt thank you to the RAM team for their efforts in working with our community host group to hold the annual clinic. The community host team leaders will continue to work with RAM in the coming months to address the possibility of another clinic in 2022. Please visit ramusa.org to view additional clinic opportunities around the state and country during 2021.”
To contact Wright call (434) 848-3154 or email her at www.brunschamber@lawrencevilleweb.com
