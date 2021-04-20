The first step was taken to ensure that City and County members of the Greensville County School Board would be paid equally going forward. The Board unanimously approved a motion to send a letter to Del. Roslyn Tyler to present to the Virginia General Assembly requesting that all members of the School Board be paid equally.
School Board members across Virginia are required by law to receive some form of salary. Currently, County School Board members receive $6,000 annual salaries, following a motion passed in June of 2011. It was requested the City Board members receive the same payment.
Board Chairman Marva Dunn and Vice Chairman Janey Bush represent the City of Emporia on the School Board.
National Firefighters Week
During its meeting last week, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors will declare the week of April 18-24, 2021 National Volunteer Firefighter Week. The proclamation honors the hard work and service of both the Greensville County and Jarratt Volunteer Fire Departments.
The proclamation states: “Volunteer firefighters leave their families and put their lives on the line every day for our citizens businesses and community. Firefighters volunteer 24/7/365 under dangerous conditions to answer emergency calls. Volunteer firefighters are the first responders and serve our community in an extraordinary way by responding to all kinds of emergencies. There would be no Fire Department without the brave firefighters who comprise the fire department.”
While that last statement is a bit redundant, it’s entirely true in Emporia-Greensville. Currently, Madison Phelps is the only paid employee of the Greensville County Fire Department. The department relies almost entirely on the time and effort of volunteer firefighters.
