According Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, two Emporia men, died following a late Saturday morning motor vehicle crash on Low Ground Road in Greensville County.
State Troopers responded to the call at 11:59 a.m. Troopers discovered two Emporia men, Gregory Lorwell Taylor, 51, and Tyrone Kindred, 68, who died due to injuries suffered from the wreck.
Upon arriving at the scene, troopers located the vehicle. They found both the driver and passenger deceased due to injuries from the crash just south of Chambliss Road.
Preliminary investigation reveals that Taylor was operating a 1985 GMC C10 pickup truck southbound on Low Ground Road. Troopers concluded Taylor drove to the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the pavement, struck an embankment causing the vehicle to roll over and land against several trees. Kindred was a passenger in the truck.
According to the VSP, both occupants were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol was not a contributing factor.
