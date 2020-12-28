The Emporia Sheriff’s Department and Southampton Academy senior Olivia Menendez collected over 2,000 pounds of non-perishable items during their holiday food drive. All items donated were enough to package 270 boxes for residents of four separate long-term care and assisted living facilities.
Items were donated at a number of drop-off locations across the Emporia-Greensville community. Boxes of non-perishable items were delivered by deputies from the sheriff’s department along with a hot meal consisting of a Cornish hen, beans and a dinner roll.
Boxes and meals were delivered to Trinity Woods and Belford Commons for lunch, and to Marvin Gardens and Carriage Run apartments for dinner.
Sheriff Keith Prince and Menendez thanked members of the Greensville-Emporia 4-H livestock club for helping package and prepare the boxes of food items.
