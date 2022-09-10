-

Pictured with gift of backpacks are Connie Pouncy of Greensville Elementary School and Rev. Dennis Rhoads of St. John Lutheran Church.

 Contributed

St. John Lutheran Church along with a Thrivent Action Team project collected backpacks and school supplies for the Greensville Elementary School.  Twenty-five backpacks loaded with notebooks, paper, pencils, scissors, crayons, colored pencils, tissues and other supplies were donated to GES for the opening of the school year.