The Family YMCA of Emporia Greensville is hosting a Community Halloween Bash – Cardio Party on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
The event will feature two 30-minute group exercise classes with a 15-minute break in between. Each class will be limited to 40 people.
Attendees will be treated to a fun cardio workout under black lights and disco lights. All guests ages 12 and up are welcome. Guests age 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times, and guests age 13 must have their parent or guardian present to sign a waiver.
“We want everyone to get out and have a great time,” said Shannon Gainey, a group fitness instructor at the YMCA, “and to forget about what’s going on in the world for a little while.”
Gainey said the gym staff has been very proactive and diligent when cleaning the facility, and the same can be said for the upcoming event.
Staff will be enforcing the 10-ft. social distancing requirement for exercise groups. Families will be allowed to exercise together.
Face coverings are required upon entry and can be removed while exercising. Sneakers are required and costumes are encouraged.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the YMCA’s member services desk anytime before the event, provided they are still available.
All proceeds from the event go towards the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.