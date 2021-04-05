The Greensville County Board of Supervisors terminated the contract of County Administrator Brenda Parson without cause in a meeting Friday. The vote was 3-1, with the termination effective immediately upon passage of the resolution Friday.
As stated in the approved resolution, Parson’s employment agreement as County Administrator stated that the Supervisors had the right to terminate her employment at any time, without cause.
After Friday’s meeting was called to order, the resolution terminating Parson’s employment was not read aloud. The Supervisors voted on a resolution involving a “personnel matter” and the meeting was adjourned.
Parson had served as County Administrator since April 15, 2019. Before that, she held positions as assistant County administrator, finance manager and a number of other roles totaling 32 years of service to Greensville County.
The Board and County Attorney released the following statement: “Brenda Parson’s service as County Administrator ended today. Mrs. Parson was a County employee for many years. Prior to her beginning service as County Administrator on April 15, 2019, she served as Assistant County Administrator. The Boards of Supervisors who held office during her tenure, and the citizens of Greensville County, were well served by her. The County thanks Mrs. Parson for her service and wishes her all the best in the future.”
Gary Cifers, previously assistant County administrator, will serve as the interim County Administrator.
