The summer of 2020 was marked by the surge of cases of COVID-19. Most, if not all of the usual outdoor, warm weather activities were cancelled because of the dangers of the pandemic. But now, with vaccinations becoming widely available and cases on a steady decline, this summer is shaping up to be a return to some semblance of normalcy.
That includes the return of summer camp at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, which opened registration last week. Camp runs from June 21-Aug 27, and is broken up into three age groups: Pre-school, school age, and teen camps. Each week will feature a different theme for pre-school and school age campers, and a variety of activities and trips for teens. Teen camps are for youth in grades 6-8.
Themes for younger children range from “Pirates & Mermaids” to “Space is the Place.” Campers will be encouraged to use their imagination as they learn through arts and crafts, music, drama, science and more.
“The goal of our summer this year is sort of to have an ‘unplugged’ summer,” said Lance Futrell, program director at the YMCA. “Everybody’s been doing virtual school and has been in front of a screen everyday for over a year. So we’re trying our best to make sure we don’t have experiences that involve a screen.”
Part of unplugging involves taking trips to a wide range of fun destinations around the state. This summer, campers will have the opportunity to go bowling, take the Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruise and visit the Ocean Breeze water park, to name a few. The YMCA stated that teen camps are designed to train teenagers to become promising future leaders while having fun.
“When we put our information out and parents started asking questions and kids started asking questions about what summer was going to look like this year,” Futrell said, “we just received an overwhelming sense of joy and relief and excitement that things are going to be a lot more normal than they were last summer. We’re excited to be able to offer some of the things that we weren’t able to do last year.”
Futrell said YMCA camp staff would monitor the COVID-19 protocols and data of places they are scheduled to take campers. Everyone at camp, including campers and staff, will receive daily health screenings before they enter the building.
Fees for teen campers are $65 per week for YMCA members, and $85 per week for non-members. Fees for school age campers are $95 per week for household members, and $115 per week for non-members. Pre-school camper fees are dependent on the type of camp the children attend and the number of days per week they are in attendance. Field trip fees for teen and school age campers are included in the weekly fees.
Camp will run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before and after-camp care will begin at 6:45 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. for those who require it. Fees will be adjusted accordingly. For additional information on summer camp and to register, visit the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville website at emporiagreensvilleymca.org.
