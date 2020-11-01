Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace is here. It begins Sunday, Nov. 1 and ends Tuesday, Dec. 15.
This process is open to anyone applying for insurance coverage for the first time and for consumers who already have coverage through the Marketplace and need to renew or update their coverage or shop for new plans for 2021. Enrollment assisters throughout the Commonwealth are available to help consumers during open enrollment season. They can provide education and enrollment assistance for all types of consumer needs and questions.
Enroll Virginia, a nonpartisan, community-based organization, has a statewide team of professionally certified Navigators ready to provide free and unbiased assistance to consumers who need help applying for and enrolling in coverage, obtaining financial assistance, and getting answers to Marketplace and other health insurance questions. This year, when Navigators cannot meet consumers in person, they will provide services by telephone and online. Consumers may contact Enroll Virginia’s staff by calling, toll-free 1-888-392-5132. Consumers can also identify local assisters statewide and make appointments for help on Enroll Virginia’s website: http://www.enrollva.org/get-help/
Virginians will have more Marketplace plan options for 2021 – many offering lower premiums, more “first dollar coverage” (pre-deductible), and telehealth services. Amber Porón, Outreach Coordinator for Enroll Virginia, encourages consumers to shop early and carefully to find affordable coverage. Porón said, “People who want coverage by Jan. 1 need to enroll and select their plans by Dec. 15. Access to care is more important than ever, and we stand ready to help consumers find the best affordable plan for their individual or family needs.” All Marketplace plans cover pre-existing conditions and offer free preventive health services. About 84% of Marketplace enrollees qualify for financial help with their premiums, resulting in average premiums under $100/mo. Navigators can also help people apply for low/no cost Medicaid insurance year round.
Consumers who need additional information or want to initiate their applications/renewals can also go directly to the Marketplace online at www.Healthcare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596 (TTY users may dial 1-855-889-4325). Language services are available.
