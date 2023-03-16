-

Peanuts

 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation

RICHMOND—In honor of National Peanut Month, the Virginia Peanut Board, Virginia Peanut Growers Association and Peanut Proud donated a record-breaking number of peanut butter pallets to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. 

National Peanut Month is observed in March and celebrates the versatility of the peanut. Used in a variety of Virginia products, the legume is packed with protein, vitamins, minerals, folate and other essential nutrients.

