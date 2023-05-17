On May 8, 2023 at approximately 10 a.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at Mayfield Mini Mart II located in the 2000 block of Lawrenceville Plank Road. All available deputies and investigators immediately responded to the scene including officers from Lawrenceville Police Department and the Virginia State Police. A description of the suspect and a possible description of the suspect’s vehicle was obtained and provided to units in the area and also with neighboring jurisdictions. Investigators began processing the scene for evidence and compiling all surveillance video from the store and video from several neighboring locations.
The investigation led Investigators quickly to an address in the 500 block of Cedar Grove Road where a vehicle matching the description was located. Two of the subjects at the residence were identified as Bobby Ray Lankford, 30, from Robersonville, North Carolina and Darshaun Terrelle Perry, 25, from Lawrenceville, Virginia.
Both subjects were detained and transported to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and a search warrant for the house was obtained. After interviews were conducted and the house and vehicles were searched, both subjects were arrested and charged with crimes associated with the robbery. Bobby Ray Lankford was charged with robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Darshaun Perry was charged with robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Both subjects are being held with no bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
Special thanks to officers from the Lawrenceville Police Department, Virginia State Police, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, and the helpful citizens of Brunswick County.
