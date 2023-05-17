On May 8, 2023 at approximately 10 a.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at Mayfield Mini Mart II located in the 2000 block of Lawrenceville Plank Road. All available deputies and investigators immediately responded to the scene including officers from Lawrenceville Police Department and the Virginia State Police. A description of the suspect and a possible description of the suspect’s vehicle was obtained and provided to units in the area and also with neighboring jurisdictions. Investigators began processing the scene for evidence and compiling all surveillance video from the store and video from several neighboring locations.

The investigation led Investigators quickly to an address in the 500 block of Cedar Grove Road where a vehicle matching the description was located. Two of the subjects at the residence were identified as Bobby Ray Lankford, 30, from Robersonville, North Carolina and Darshaun Terrelle Perry, 25, from Lawrenceville, Virginia.

