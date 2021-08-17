LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick County Public Schools reported positive COVID-19 cases by way of a health alert issued Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
According to published reports, the district did not specify how many students or staff tested positive, but exposure was possible.
According to the alert, “We have successfully completed the first week of school. In an effort to keep our parents updated, we are issuing this Health Alert to inform you that we have had some positive COVID Cases with possible exposure. It is our practice that we conduct contact tracing and alert any identified persons of exposure. We review all aspects of exposure from transportation to school and within the school environment. We take steps to isolate and remove persons who may have had direct exposure or may be presenting COVID-like symptoms.
“Preventive measures continue to include our transportation vehicles being cleaned twice a day and high frequency areas sanitized and cleaned often throughout the day. In accordance with CDC Guidelines, it is the district’s practice that masks are worn indoors.
“As we are in this together, we ask parents to ensure that your child leaves home wearing a mask, continue to monitor your child’s daily symptoms, and do not send your child to school sick. If your child or household has exposure, please do not send your children to school and contact the school nurse.
“Thank you in advance for your commitment to the health of our schools and community. Remember together we are Brunswick Strong.”
