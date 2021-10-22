Shanetta Denise Beck is fortunate to be alive right now, and she knows it. Nine years ago, at the age of 34, Beck got the news that no woman wants to hear — she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“At that time, I was a single mother of two. I had a junior and senior in high school, and it was a rough time for me,” said Beck.
Only after chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and eight surgeries did Beck beat her breast cancer. Today, she is 43 years old and works as an analyst for the Virginia Department of Corrections. But she hasn’t forgotten her brush with death, nor has she forgotten about the many others who have gone through — or are still going through — what Beck faced.
“I try to do inspirational things to empower other survivors, especially in our area, and help them out during a tough time,” said Beck.
October is traditionally the month of breast cancer awareness around the world, symbolized by the color pink. This year, Beck is holding her first “Pinktober” brunch, which will take place at noon on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia.
In the spirit of “Pinktober”, Beck asks that all attendees wear “any shade” of pink to the event. Those not attending the event in person can still donate $20, which will go towards creating care packages for “other survivors in need.”
For more information, contact Beck at (202)-702-0745.
