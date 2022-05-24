LAWRENCEVILLE – Tarish Lennette Rhodes, 42, from Alberta, Virginia is charged with sale, distribution of more than 1 ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana on March 4.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant Investigator C. T. Sasser worked with the Department of Corrections Drug Investigation Team on the case. Rhodes, an officer at Lawrenceville Correctional Center, was suspected of bringing contraband inside the prison. The DOC investigators advised she had a post office box at the Alberta Post Office and was receiving packages in that post office box then smuggling those items into the prison for inmates.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office staked out the post office and waited for the suspect to come pick up more illegal packages. The suspect arrived at the post office and retrieved the packages. When Rhodes exited the post office, officers made contact with her and at that point she was detained and the two packages were seized. The suspect admitted to picking up the packages for the inmate.
