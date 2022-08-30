BEDFORD COUNTY — Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal.
According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on Aug. 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000. Pendell’s preliminary hearing is currently set for Oct. 24, at 1:30 p.m.
Her defense attorney is listed in court records as Matthew Pack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.