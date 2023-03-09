Duke player

During a game between Duke and Pitt in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)

 ACC

Duke made their presence known early and often in Thursday's quarterfinal against Pitt, blowing out the Panthers 96-69. This was the first ACC Tournament win for first-year Blue Devil Head Coach Jon Scheyer.

 

