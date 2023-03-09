Duke made their presence known early and often in Thursday's quarterfinal against Pitt, blowing out the Panthers 96-69. This was the first ACC Tournament win for first-year Blue Devil Head Coach Jon Scheyer.
The Blue Devils built a massive second half lead (up as much as 36) behind balanced scoring and stifling defense as they advanced to Friday's semifinals where they will face Miami at 7 p.m.
Duke started the game hot, as Kyle Filipowski hit two 3-pointers to help Duke jump out to an 8-0 lead. The Blue Devils stretched the advantage to 12-0 at 16:45.
The Blue Devils went 6-8 from the field to take a 16-4 lead after Dereck Lively II and Mark Mitchell scored back to back baskets with 13:58 left in the first half.
Pitt struggled early, shooting just 14 percent, 1-7, to help dig themselves into a hole.
The Blue Devils took a 24-13 lead following a Lively II steal and driving layup at the 7:42 mark.
Duke took a 48-32 advantage into the locker room, shooting 63 percent for the half. Filipowski led the Devils at the break with 14 points, going 3-5 from downtown.
Jamarius Burton was the Panthers top scorer at the half with 6 points.
Duke started the second half strong, building their lead to 55-32 after a 3-pointer and a layup by Filipowski in transition.
Things got ugly and stayed ugly for the Panthers, who were no match today for Duke's shooting and defensive quickness.
Duke pounded the Panthers inside, out rebounding them for the game, 30-25.
Filipowski led the Blue Devils scoring with 22. Lively II had 13 points and Tyrese Proctor added 11.
Nike Sibande led the Panthers with 17 points while Burton had 13.
Duke finished the day shooting 62 percent from the field, and 11-26 from 3-point range.
