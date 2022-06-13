Like it or not, renewable energy is the wave of the future, and Greensville County wants a cut of whatever comes next.
At its meeting Monday, the Board of Supervisors approved two amendments to the county’s Code of Ordinances which could impact future solar development in the county — and, in particular, the revenue it stands to gain from it.
With the passage of the first ordinance, the current tax rate of $1,400 per megawatt will increase by 10% every five years beginning July 1, 2026.
The second ordinance removes a restriction on any solar project which produces five megawatts or less. Both amendments passed unanimously.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Jarratt resident Mike Rae questioned the county’s approach toward solar development over the last 2-3 years. After all, this decision comes less than three months after the county set a hard limit on how much county land can be used for solar development.
“Greensville County is well within their rights to tax solar,” said Rae. “But it seems that you’re eager to go get every piece of revenue that you can from solar…but you cut solar off at the knees and we cut Dominion off at the knees the last time they stood here.”
Later in the meeting, Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge clarified the Board’s position on solar development in the county.
“When we put our ordinances in place, it’s basically so we can know how these projects are going to affect the county,” said Woolridge. “We want to know what’s going to happen with these projects before…we find out that we made the worst decision in the world after something else comes up.”
