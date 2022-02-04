Congestive heart failure affects 200,000 Americans each year. It’s a chronic condition in which your heart doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. In honor of American Heart Month, take time out of your schedule to learn the symptoms, treatment options and prevention from a local nurse educator at a virtual community outreach education talk on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 12 p.m. Visit vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link.
Theresa Griles is a nurse educator at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. A resident of Charlotte County, Virginia, she has been a nurse for 37 years — 16 at VCU Health CMH and 21 in a hospital in South Boston. Theresa earned her nursing degree from Southside Virginia Community College in Keysville and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Chamberlain University.
The talk will last about 20 minutes, and you will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end. This seminar will be recorded and posted on VCU Health CMH’s website and Facebook page so more people can benefit from hearing this information.
CMH Family Care Center and CMH Cardiology Services are accepting new patients in the C.A.R.E. Building at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. Returning patients can be seen via telehealth when possible. Call (434) 584-2733 to make an appointment with a primary care doctor or specialist. To view a full list of services, visit VCU-CMH.org.
