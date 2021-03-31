It’s the third Friday of the month, and members of the Meherrin Ruritan Club start trickling in to the clubhouse around 5 a.m. Within a few hours, the majority of club members are on the scene. You see — it’s the monthly fish fry fundraiser sponsored by the organization.
The baked beans are the first item to hit the cooking pots. By the afternoon, the Meherrin Ruritan Club members on-site numbers in the double digits. It’s an assembly line of volunteers breading and frying the large pieces of Catfish. By 5 p.m., the first Catfish plates are taken by customers arriving to get dinner or dinners for the evening.
“There is a lot of work that goes into this,” club member Bob Everidge said. “Every year, we try to raise at least $10,000 to be distributed to various groups and organizations. The great thing is most of our members help out during our fish fry.”
Early on, in 2020, it appeared COVID-19 would cripple the club’s ability to raise the $10,000 it annually distributes to community organizations.
Those early dire predictions proved false. In December, the checks were distributed to the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, Hospice Support Group, Southside Virginia Community College Foundation, Kids and Cops, Village View, Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, Boy Scout Troop 232, Community Health Action Team, Rise Against Hunger and the Horton Wreath Society. And yes, the club reached its $10,000 goal it originally planned for.
After last week’s successful event, club members get a chance to rest for a month before heating the pots and fryers again.
The Catfish plates are stocked with two significant Catfish cuts, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. The distribution site is at the club’s parking lot at 2612 Skippers Road.
Tickets are $9 each and available from any Meherrin Ruritan Club member.
Be sure to check the Independent-Messenger to see when the April Meherrin Ruritan Club Fish Fry tickets are available.
