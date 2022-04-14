April 1 may have been April Fool’s Day, but it also marks the start of something that is no laughing matter at all — National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
To bring awareness to the cause, the Emporia Department of Social Services is holding its Annual Child Abuse Prevention Walk on Friday, April 15, starting at 11 a.m. Participants will gather at the DSS building at 1100 Greensville County Circle 15 minutes prior.
The Department of Social Services asks that all participants wear blue. For other questions, contact 434-634-6576.
Members of the Emporia Police Department got a head-start on honoring National Child Abuse Prevention Month by planting blue pinwheels — the national symbol for child abuse prevention — along Main Street.
“We recognize the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to provide a safe and healthy childhood,” reads a post from the EPD’s Facebook page. “Parents and caregivers should speak encouraging words that build up a child’s sense of worth.”
