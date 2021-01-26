Washington, DC – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04), Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (MS-02), and Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) announced the introduction of the Department of Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program Act of 2021, legislation to authorize a business mentor-protégé program within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The legislation seeks to encourage large contractors to partner with small businesses and enhance their capabilities, and therefore, make small businesses more competitive for DHS contracts. By building the capacity of small businesses, the pool of contractors for DHS grows, which helps the
Department fulfill their contracting needs, and keeps Americans safer. This program has been in existence at DHS since 2003, but it has yet to be codified.
“This is a marriage of two critical goals: strengthening and helping small business, the backbone of our economy, and bolstering DHS, which has the critical responsibility to keep Americans safe,” said McEachin. “The legislation will give a hand up to minority-, woman-, and veteran-owned small businesses, making them more competitive for DHS contracts, and therefore, more likely to be successful, offering jobs and returning dollars to their communities. This pandemic has only reinforced the significant role that small businesses play. A broader, more diverse pool of contractors saves taxpayer dollars, creates a stronger economy and
most critically, keeps our country safe.”
“When small businesses and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) work together, they deliver innovative solutions to challenging homeland security issues,” said Thompson. “Therefore, helping small businesses build capacity to compete for DHS contracts at a higher level is in the interest of our nation’s security as well as the economy. This legislation will encourage large firms who work with DHS to share their experience and knowledge with smaller firms to better position them to compete for DHS contracts that help the Department fulfill its many missions. I thank Congressman McEachin for introducing this important legislation again and I look forward to working with the Senate on the measure.”
McEachin’s Department of Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program Act of
2019 passed the House of Representatives in 2019 but was not considered by the Senate.
