Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $7,860,287 for childhood immunizations.
“Thanks to scientific advancements and the development of immunizations, many deadly diseases have been nearly eradicated, saving millions of lives,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “Obtaining these life-saving vaccines should not be dependent on income or privilege, which is why I am so pleased to see the Virginia Department of Health receive funding to protect children throughout the Commonwealth. Ensuring our children receive the necessary immunizations will help to keep everyone healthy and minimize the spread of potentially fatal disease.”
