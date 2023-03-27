PHOENIX — The U. S. Postal Service unveiled its latest Forever stamps celebrating the Art of the Skateboard during a first-day-of-issue event held today at the Desert West Skate Park.

The dedication ceremony kicked off PHXAM 2023, an annual amateur skateboarding competition that attracts participants from around the globe. The event marked the official release of the stamps, which feature artistic skateboard decks with bold, vibrant designs that capture skateboarding’s excitement, diversity, and rebellious attitude.

