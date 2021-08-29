The day-to-day happenings at schools throughout Virginia changed dramatically when COVID-19 reared its ugly head in March of 2020.
It was no different for Gwaltney School at Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services.
Ironically, in 1855, another pandemic led to the birth of what would later become Jackson-Feild. Yellow fever devastated the Norfolk and Portsmouth communities. A growing number of orphans were left on their own with no families or others to care for them.
Jackson-Field has changed through the years. The Gwaltney School is celebrating 25 years. Recently, the Petersburg Rotary Club presented the school with a smartboard to educate the Gwaltney students. Jackson-Feild Vice President of Advancement Tod Balsbaugh said the school is seeking a grant from the John Randolph Foundation for an additional five smartboards.
“It would help teachers in the classroom with English, history, science, and math,” Balsbaugh said. “We also have electives, many times online, and the smart boards would help.”
The pandemic wiped out 2020 and 2021 Gwaltney School graduation ceremonies. Balsbaugh said a plan is in place to host a graduation ceremony on campus for the four students that graduated in 2021. An unidentified donor expressed a desire to bring back the 2020 graduates to participate in the same ceremony.
“We have our fingers crossed that we will be able to host that,” Balsbaugh said. “For many of our kids, the graduation experience is one of the top highlights, if not the top highlight of their lives.”
Many Jackson-Feild residents come from broken homes. A few years ago, the kids’ ages ranged from 15-18. More and more of the residents are coming to the site as young as age 11.
The Gwaltney School education is part of the Jackson-Feild mission. Providing the student-residents mental health services is an essential aspect of Jackson-Feild. Balsbaugh said retaining staff is not easy.
“Many of our kids are difficult to work with,” he said. “You have to have a strong inner core, and you have to want to make a difference in the lives of kids. Under normal circumstances, it isn’t easy. You add a layer of COVID on top of that, and it makes it a challenge to hire, keep and retain staff members.”
The training process for staff takes approximately four weeks. New staff members go through 120 hours of training, followed by 40 hours of shadowing.
The Jackson-Feild impact is eye-catching. In 2020 it accounted for nearly 43,000 hours of mental health services and 14,432 days of treatment. The Gwaltney School faces challenges not seen in other education centers. Yet, it continues to develop and grow — even in an era of a pandemic.
