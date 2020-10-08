As of Friday, Oct. 2, there have been 1,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Emporia-Greensville area, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Seven hundred eighty seven cases have been reported in Greensville County, while the City of Emporia has reported 261 cases. These numbers include cases reported in the Greensville Correctional Center and long-term care facilities.
Reggie Owens, Greensville County program coordinator, said that while cases have previously spiked in Greensville Correctional Center, no new cases have been reported in the facility in the last week, which is an encouraging sign.
Overall, cases have been relatively low in the E-G area.
As of Oct. 5, there is a reported 2 cases per day 7-day average, with an 11.9 cases per 100,000 population 7-day average.
