WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) urged President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and the United States Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors to immediately take the action necessary to oust U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and install new USPS leadership to fill vacant seats on the Board of Governors.
“The Constitution empowers the federal government to provide a working postal system, but under current USPS leadership, the system is not working. The previous administration’s negligence must be urgently addressed before further harm is done, but the USPS cannot appropriately address the ongoing mail delivery crisis if leadership positions are left empty,” said McEachin. “I respectfully urge the Biden administration to fill the three currently vacant Democratic seats on the Board of Governors as soon as possible.”
The announcement follows nearly 8,000 complaints received by McEachin in less than 48 hours from constituents across Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District detailing issues with mail delays, missing mail and
misdelivered mail.
