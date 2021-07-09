Child abuse/neglect events are called adverse childhood experiences and they have lasting effects on children’s mental health and wellbeing. Research shows that 62% of adults have at least one ACE while 1 in 6 adults have 4 or more ACEs. Ultimately, child abuse and neglect affect our entire community through long-term health impacts and increased costs to society. To do our part, Southside Behavioral Health will also partner with other community health organizations to offer FREE Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences training sessions throughout July. To register, visit southsidebh.org/events/ or contact Kenan Tyner-Smith at (434) 572-6916 Ext. 1550. This FREE virtual training is being offered on July 20, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on July 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
REVIVE! Opioid Overdose Response Training
Training and Narcan are provided at no cost to participants! Are you: currently using opioids, heroin, or prescription pain medication? Abstinent from opioid use, but have used in the past? A friend or family member of someone who uses opioids? Interested in learning how to save lives? Participants will learn to recognize signs of an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer Naloxone. To register, visit southsidebh.org/events/ or contact Kenan Tyner-Smith at (434) 572-6916 Ext. 1550. This FREE virtual training is being offered on July 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Youth Mental Health First Aid
This workshop teaches adults how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in adolescents through a 5-step action plan. To register, visit southsidebh.org/events/ or contact Kenan Tyner-Smith at (434) 572-6916 Ext. 1550. This FREE virtual training is being offered on July 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.