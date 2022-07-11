JARRATT — At approximately 5:47 a.m. on July 7, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General in Jarratt in reference to a robbery.
According to lead investigator 1st Sgt John Ogburn, the store Manager, Stephen McKinney, advised that he was leaving to make the deposit when he was flagged over by an individual in a car.
McKinney said that thinking that the person may have had a weapon he walked over to the vehicle, the person in the vehicle held out his hand, and he handed over the deposits.
“Later that morning, he gave different versions of the story,” Ogburn said, “and through the investigation it was determined that McKinney, along with another employee, had joked about a robbery. It was a scheme to steal money from the store.”
“On July 7 that scheme was put into place,” Ogburn continued. “The other employee, Dakalyn Moore, came to work just before 6 a.m. He was handed the money, took the money away from the store and then later returned for work. The money was split between the two.”
Details on how the crime was solved have not been released, but in just days, both were arrested and released on bond. Some of the money already has been recovered and both suspects have been charged in relation to the matter.
Dakalyn Moore is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny and Stephen McKinney is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny and Making a False Police Report. More charges are possible.
Both Ogburn and Sheriff Giles expressed thanks for the assistance of the VA State Police and the concerted efforts of the entire Sussex Sheriff’s Department.
“I’m proud of the Sussex County Sheriff’s staff and their efforts to solve this case,” said Giles. “When the staff came in the morning of the 7th, everyone who answered or assisted thought it was very suspicious, because it just didn’t sound right from our experience. Due to their diligence, it was found that we were right. It was a conspiracy – an inside job. And we were able to solve the crime in 48 hours.”
