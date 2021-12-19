Over a dozen volunteers from Emporia’s Community Health Action Team (C.H.A.T.) gathered in one of the childcare rooms at the Emporia-Greensville Family YMCA on Wednesday morning to pack gift bags for the Emporia Police Department’s second annual Blue Christmas initiative.
This holiday season, CHAT and the EPD will distribute 50 sets of gifts to families in the Emporia/Greensville area who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic effects. This is an increase from the 46 packages which were distributed at last year’s event.
“It’s especially important, with what’s going on in the community right now, that law enforcement be able to engage the community,” said John Holtkamp, who has been an integral member of CHAT for nine years.
At the YMCA on Wednesday morning, CHAT volunteers packed two types of bags. One — the “CHAT basket” — mostly consisted of canned and boxed food items such as cornbread mix, cake mix, and canned beans which can be used to put together meals for a whole family on the cheap. The other bag — the “CHAT bag” — contains toys, games, and activities for both children and adults, including a coloring book and a stress ball, among other items.
The gifts will be distributed on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Emporia police station on Budd Street. The families who have been chosen will have the option of driving to the police station to pick up their gifts or having them delivered to their home by an E.P.D. officer.
“We all just came together for a common goal…to get food to people that need it. And it goes right along with the mission of CHAT,” said fellow CHAT volunteer Kathe Ware, who also works as hospital administrator and vice president of nursing at Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.