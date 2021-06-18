Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health totaling $823,410. A grant for $223,410 aims to improve access to rural health offices in Virginia, and the other is a $600,000 grant for stroke prevention medical care.
“These two grants help us address critical health-related needs in our district. Every Virginian must have access to affordable, quality health care. Unfortunately, residents in rural communities commonly face difficulties accessing care. The grant funding for rural health offices can help address these challenges and promote better health outcomes,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “Strokes are the fourth leading cause of death in Virginia, killing about 3,300 Virginians annually. Tragically, every fifty minutes a Virginian suffers a stroke. These funds will provide much-needed resources to aid in the prevention of this deadly disease.”
