Parents and students of Greensville County Public Schools may have been in for a shock when they accessed the division’s website recently, as “gcps1.com” will shortly undergo a significant redesign which will take effect in approximately “a couple of weeks”.
The redesign will come courtesy of New York-based web designer Educational Networks, which — as their name implies — specializes in creating websites for schools. Educational Networks also prepared drone footage which plays on TV screens on the walls of the school’s cafeteria.
Attendees at the school board meeting on Monday, March 14 got a sneak peek at the redesign before its launch.
“We’re currently waiting for them to actually build the website,” said GCPS Technology Director Thomas Redmond. “Hopefully in a couple of weeks we’ll actually have that up and going.”
For those who access the school’s website on a regular basis, your mileage may vary on whether the new design is more aesthetically pleasing or less resource-intensive for your browser. Critically, however, the most important services for Greensville County parents and students, such as the school calendar, staff directory, and COVID-19 dashboard, will still be within easy reach. Each of the four GCPS schools now has a webpage of its own, complete with a unique color scheme. Greensville Elementary and High School sport a green and yellow look, while Belfield Elementary and E.W. Wyatt Middle School are decked out in purple and gold.
“From the technology department, we are working to renovate and change and upgrade this division,” said Redmond.
