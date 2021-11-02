Kathleen Crowder serves a dual role in the Greensville County Public Schools System. She is the assistant to Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards and the GCPS Parent Liaison and Family Engagement Coordinator.
“My job is to create a neutral party, so it isn’t so intimidating for parents to go to school and face a teacher or a principal,” Crowder said. “None of us wanted to be called to the principal’s office. None of us wants to be called to our bosses’ office.”
As Parent Liaison and Family Engagement Coordinator, Crowder is on hand for meetings between a parent and a staff member. Sometimes the forum is asked for by a parent. The goal is to discover a solution to help the child succeed.
The new school year brings new issues to the table. The pandemic brought virtual learning to the forefront for most of the 2020-21 school year. Crowder said many students excelled in the format, but others struggled and fell behind. Though Crowder is a recent addition to GCPS, she has an extensive background in working with area families as a former Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services employee.
“I’ve been here, and I know what our community needs in the aspect of trying to get parents involved,” she said. “There is a desperate need for families to engage with teachers and the staff.”
Crowder’s position brings another aspect to the education for GCPS. She said involvement from parents and the community in educating children.
