Greensville County residents will pay slightly more for their water in 2022.
The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority (GCWSA) approved a 3% increase in water and sewer rates which will become effective Oct. 1.
The four-person board of directors voted 3-1 in favor of the rate increase, with only William B. Cain abstaining.
GCWSA assistant director Glen Gibson justified this move, noting that even after the increase, the county’s rates for water and sewer service are still competitive compared to other municipalities in the state.
The GCWSA currently charges a minimum of $55.62 per month for water and sewer service — $19.41 for the first 3,000 gallons of water and $36.21 for the first 4,000 gallons of wastewater discharged. Even with the 3% hike, residents who don’t exceed these amounts should only see their bill jump by an extra $1.67.
By contrast, the towns of Emporia and South Hill have independent water and sewer systems, both of which charge far more for their use. On average, Emporia residents pay $75.70 per month for water and sewer service, while South Hill residents pay $78.97 per month.
At the same meeting, the GCWSA pushed forward a $7,952,065 operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year. $2,048,699 of the expenses are earmarked for capital projects, including ongoing improvements and expansions to the Jarratt Water Treatment Plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.