COVID-19 put a halt to the Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon last spring. Emporia-Greensville Humane Society’s top fundraiser cancellation didn’t stop the need for care for the animals sheltered or the effort to find homes for them.
On Feb. 19, the EGHS hosts its always popular Boston Butt Sale fundraiser. Tickets are $30 for the slow-cooked pork and $35 for Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce. The pork will be available from 4:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot in a drive-thru format.
All proceeds go to the operations of the EGHS. The EGHS does not receive city or county funding, but the community support financially and through volunteer efforts have helped the EGHS survive after its founding in 2004. In February of 2008, the EGHS broke ground on its 4,000 square-foot facilities in the Emporia Industrial Park.
“It’s a demanding everyday job that includes weekends,” Malone said. “It takes special volunteers to do this kind of work. God always comes through for us. The people that support us are so special, so when you think about all those little faces down there depending on us, they would be dead if it wasn’t for us. It’s wonderful being able to make a difference.”
Making a difference is what the EGHS has done since its founding. In May of 2004, Malone and a handful of volunteers fulfilled the dream of bringing the Humane Society to Emporia. Within three months, the 5013C non-profit papers were filed, and the EGHS was officially recognized. The work was far from complete.
The EGHS did not have its own building and was running a cattery in a building owned by Malone. Dogs were boarded at homes of citizens seeking to help the struggling new organization until a permanent housing site for the animals could be built.
At the time, the animal shelter operated a gas chamber to euthanize unadopted dogs. Malone urged city and county officials to do away with the practice and was successful in her efforts.
The next big break came from Parker Oil, which donated a three-acre lot in the Emporia Industrial Park for the EGHS to construct its facility. It took nearly five years from the birth of the EGHS to have its almost $500,000, 4,000 square-foot facilities built for $175,000 through donations. The five-year process preceding the building took a determined group of volunteers and community help to make it happen.
It takes money to operate the facility, which houses as many as 25 dogs and 50 cats. EGHS volunteer Tara Malone-Menendez said it costs approximately $60,000 a year to use the facility. And the work is all volunteer. The majority of the revenue now comes from three annual major fundraising events —two Boston Butt sales and the Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon. With the status of this year’s Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon still up in the air due to the pandemic, the success of the Boston Butt Sale figures prominently in the EGHS operation.
To order a Boston Butt, call (434) 634-3413, or drop by Peggy Malone State Farm Insurance at 113 Baker St., Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.