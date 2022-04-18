Local police arrested two teenagers and charged a third on Thursday afternoon in connection with recent shootings and gang activity in the city of Emporia.
On Thursday afternoon at about 4 p.m., the Emporia Police Department, with help from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the 400 block of Lee St. in Emporia. This led to two arrests.
A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A second teenager, age 14, was also arrested and charged with robbery. Both are currently being held at a juvenile detention center.
A third individual — another 17-year-old — has also been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
The identities of the three individuals have not been revealed at this time.
“This arrest and execution of a search warrant was the result of a great team within the Emporia Police Department, along with the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office,” said Emporia Police Chief Ricky A. Pinksaw in a press release. “The Emporia Police Department is committed to providing the highest quality service to our community and gun violence and gang activity will never be condoned.”
