Back on March 2, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) centers across the Commonwealth, including the one located on Commonwealth Boulevard in Emporia, expanded both appointments and walk-in service to five days per week.
Since October, walk-in service has only been available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and (where available) Saturday. On Monday and Friday, in-person service has been available by appointment only. The Emporia DMV office is closed on weekends., although some other DMV locations are open on Saturdays. The Virginia DMV promises to have a “more advanced appointment system” in place which speeds up the in-person experience for both walk-ins and appointments.
“As governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in a press release. Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”
Depending on the service, it may not be necessary to come into the office at all. The Virginia DMV advertises that “more than 50” services are available through its web portal, DMVonline.com.
