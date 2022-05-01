SOUTH HILL — The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed Navy Seal Scott Chierepko as guest speaker recently. He updated the club on just what a Navy Seal does and their experiences in helping make sure that our Nation is safe from danger from those who threaten our country’s freedom.
Navy SEAL, SEAL in full Sea, Air, and Land, in the U.S. Navy, is a member of a special operations force trained to engage in direct raids or assaults on enemy targets, conduct reconnaissance missions to report on enemy activity (especially prior to beach landings), and take part in action against terrorist groups.
Scott Chierepko, a native of Newburyport Massachusetts is a retired Navy SEAL officer who served from 1988-2011, 10 years enlisted and retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. Scott has a master’s degree from naval post-graduate school. He is the owner of BEI Tactical, a government contracting company providing training, products, and services. He gave a history of the command relations with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Joint Special operations. SEAL has a mission to “provide maritime special operation forces to conduct full spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners to support national objectives.
"The NSW priorities are to compete and win, preserve and grow force readiness, advance partnerships and strengthen the force and families. “Leadership is the foundation of all we do” he stated.
The program was very informative with slides and information relating to the SEAL and other military programs.
