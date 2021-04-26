RICHMOND – Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that sports and entertainment venues could begin to operate with expanded capacity beginning Saturday, May 15. Social gathering limits will also be increased as vaccinations continue to rise in Virginia, with more than half of all adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have gotten a shot so far,” Northam said in a video message. “Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year. So, we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month.”
The state is still under a mask mandate and social distancing is still being enforced, even as gathering limits are expanded. The new changes that go into effect on May 15 include:
Social gatherings: the maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering increases to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Those numbers are currently limited to 50 and 100, respectfully.
Entertainment venues: indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity, or 1,000 people. Currently, capacity for indoor venues is limited to 30%, or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity – up from 30% -- with no cap on the total number of patrons.
Recreational sporting events: the number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators, or 50% capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000, or 50% capacity, whichever is less.
Alcohol sales: restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5 a.m.
“I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June,” Northam said. “We are working to significantly ramp up vaccinations even further and aim to reduce capacity limits in June, hopefully all the way. But some things need to continue—we all need to keep wearing masks, social distancing, and encouraging each other to get a shot. It’s how we take care of one another.”
