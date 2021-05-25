Due to street maintenance (asphalt overlay), the City of Emporia is requesting that you do not park your vehicles on the following streets:
* Harding St. – from Temple Ave. to dead end
* Temple Ave. – from Laurel St. to Waters St.
* Church St. – from S. Main St. to West Ave.
* Peachtree St. – from Church St. to Laurel St.
The street maintennce begins June 1, and ends June 9.
The roadwork will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m..
Should you have any questions, please contact Alton Mason or Nick Temple at 434-634-4500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.