It’s no secret that the educational field has been one of the hardest-hit by the “great resignation” in recent years, with teacher and staff shortages now a way of life at school districts across America. Greensville County Public Schools are no exception. While things are more stable than they were a year ago, the district has still been forced to fill its ranks with teachers from abroad just to make ends meet.
In an effort to alleviate staff shortages, GCPS will take part in a job fair for Virginia Region 8 public school districts on Wednesday, March 1. The job fair is a bit of a drive away — just over an hour and a half from Emporia, to be exact, at the train station in Farmville, Va.
Jobs offered at the event include career technical education and art teacher at Greensville County High School, math teacher at E.W. Wyatt Middle School, and Counselor at Greensville Elementary School.
Also taking part in the fair are the school districts of Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties.
There will be openings offered for teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, psychologists, bus drivers, coaches, nurses, librarians, administrators, and other staff members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.