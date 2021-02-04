RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today signed a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into special session on Wednesday, February 10 to align the legislative calendar with the customary 46-day length for odd-numbered years. This special session will coincide with the conclusion of the current 30-day session that began on January 13, and will ensure the legislature can complete its work on the state budget and pandemic relief.
“People across our Commonwealth are facing tremendous challenges, and they expect their elected officials to deliver results,” said Northam. “I look forward to continuing our work together to move Virginia forward.”
