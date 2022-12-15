Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a Feb. 21 special election to fill the Virginia Congressional House District 4 seat of the late A. Donald McEachin. The congressman died from complications of colorectal cancer on Nov. 28, nearly three weeks after his reelection to a fourth term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Republican Party will choose its candidate on Saturday, Dec. 17, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Life Christian Academy,The Democrat Party will select its candidate by caucusing between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. at several locations. The sites are the Brunswick Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, Dogtown Dance Studio, 109 W 15th St., Richmond, IBEW Local 666, 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 444 Halifax St., Petersburg, Diversity Richmond,1407 Sherwood Ave, Surry Parks & Recreation Center, Enos Farm Drive, Surry, and the Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City.
State Senator Jennifer McClellan-D (Va-71st) and State House Delegate Lamont Bagby-D(Va-74th) have filed papers to run for the seats as Democrats. McClellan made her official announcement Tuesday. Bagby is expected to make an official announcement Monday.
Naval combat veteran and pastor Leon Benjamin fell short in his bid to unseat McEachin in the November General Election. Benjamin, of Richmond, put his name in the hat to run for office. Retired Virginia State Police special agent Dale Sturdifen of Mecklenburg County and Derrick Hollie, president and founder of Reaching America, a non-profit group working on issues impacting the African American community, are also expected to vie for the Republican spot on the ticket.
Any resident of the Virginia 4th Congressional District is eligible to vote Saturday. However, they must sign a loyalty statement to support the Republican nominee.
Once the candidates are determined, the early voting period for the special election begins on Jan. 7. The polls for the Feb. 21 special election are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.