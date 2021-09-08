Travis Nathaniel Dupree appeared before Emporia General District Court Judge Lyndia Ramsey Wednesday morning to determine the defense attorney for his trial. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21 to determine the attorney status for his defense.
Dupree, 33, is charged with first-degree murder from an early Saturday morning fatal shooting in Emporia. Emporia Police officers located Tyrone Clinton Drumgoole, 43, in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders of the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad.
EPD detectives processed the crime scene and conducted a follow-up investigation. Dupree was arrested and faces charges of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Dupree is incarcerated without bond at the Southside Regional Jail.
