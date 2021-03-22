SOUTH HILL – As the Southside Health District experiences a continued trend of fewer cases of COVID-19, and toward improving the overall patient healing process, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will be relaxing the visitor restrictions a little more. Instead of one visitor per day, they will allow multiple visitors per day, but only one at a time. Patients may have multiple visitors, but only one may be in the room at a time. If multiple visitors for the same patient arrive at the same time, all others will be required to wait outside. Visitors will not be allowed to congregate in waiting areas. This applies to all acute inpatient units in the hospital. Allowing patients to spend time with family and friends is a critical part of the healing process.
With new requirements from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, VCU Health CMH has begun allowing visitors in The Hundley Center again. Nursing home visitation guidelines continue to be highly regulated, and The Hundley Center team has been communicating with families.
As of March 20, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., VCU Health CMH will allow restricted visitation, each day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please note that visitation at the emergency room is still suspended at this time.
General Visitation Rules
• All visitors must be screened and provided a visitor badge.
• All visitors must be always masked.
• Visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines in all common areas.
• The second floor lobby waiting area is reserved for outpatient surgical patients and their support person only, all other visitors will be asked to return to their car.
• All visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and frequently during their stay.
• If patient clinical needs dictate no visitors (i.e. chemotherapy), visitors may be redirected to waiting areas.
Inpatients
• One visitor allowed at a time per patient for all non-COVID patients. COVID patients are still not allowed to have visitors.
• Labor and Delivery unit: 2 adult visitors (18 yrs. or older) at a time, allowing 1 to spend the night.
• Pediatric patients in all units: 1 adult (18 yrs. or older) visitor at a time, allowing 1 to spend the night. Parent/POA/guardian may trade off.
• Patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors is determined by the patient’s care team.
• Special needs patients that require 24/7 assistance may have a caretaker stay with them if in the best interest of patient care.
To reach a patient, please dial (434) 584-****, followed by the four digits of the patient's room number.
Outpatients and C.A.R.E. Building Appointments
• Surgery patients may be accompanied by one adult companion.
• Patients arriving for doctor’s appointments, evaluation, or diagnostic or therapeutic procedures may be accompanied by one adult companion.
Emergency Department
• Due to the high-risk zone in the Emergency Department, visitors will not be allowed. All visitors will be directed back to their vehicles or outside location.
Hundley Center
• One visitor is allowed at a time and it must be scheduled in advance. Please call (434) 584-4570 or (434) 584-4579 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to schedule a visit for 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
It is very important that all visitors maintain appropriate physical distancing in all waiting areas. The health and safety of all patients and staff will continue to be of the utmost importance through this pandemic. Look for further updates as VCU Health CMH continues to make progress in the fight against COVID.
