SOUTH HILL – To better serve the community, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s cashier is moving from the Leggett Center on East Ferrell St. to the first floor of the main hospital’s patient registration area by the gift shop effective Monday, Jan. 11.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Cashier Moving to Main Hospital
