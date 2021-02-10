The excitement was evident in Jay Ewing’s voice when he introduced the new Hospital Administrator and Vice President of Nursing for Bon Secours of Emporia, Kathe Ware, to the Emporia Rotary Club.
“Hopefully, one day soon, we can all be together, and I’ll introduce you in person, and you will see what I’m talking about and why we’re so excited to have her,” Ewing said as he introduced Ware via Zoom.
Ware comes to the local facility from Southside Regional in Petersburg. She was the administrative director of nursing operations there and headed the critical care areas of the hospital.
Ware served in the U.S. Air Force. After leaving the military, she served as professional Paramedic/Firefighter for 15 years, then pursued a career in nursing.
Upon leaving the Air Force, she worked professionally as a Paramedic Firefighter in both York County and the City of Newport News.
In time she decided to expand her nursing skills into critical care and leadership. Her move to Emporia-Greensville is working like a charm.
“I am excited to be here, and truly believe in the shared vision and goal of Bon Secours,” Ware said. Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center is an incredible facility in a beautiful community, and I’m inspired daily by the leaders and associates I work with. I am so grateful to see their dedication to our patients. When we are driven by a common purpose, great things can happen.”
In October, Emporia Rotary Club President Thelma Atkins-Riley had nursing students completing clinical work that was scheduled in March. The Emporia Rotary Club had its meetings at the hospital until the pandemic forced medical facilities to take safety measures against the virus.
Ware said she hopes the pandemic will fade, and the community will again return to the hospital for meetings and functions. Some Rotary Club members are meeting at the Greensville Ruritan Club. Others are connecting to the meetings virtually via Zoom.
RYLA
Each year, the Emporia Rotary Club sends a select group of Greensville County High School students to a Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening conference. The students participate in activities to learn leadership skills and enhance personal development.
The RYLA gathering this year is moving forward in a virtual setting. Greensville County High School will be represented by freshman Savannah Phelps and sophomores Mechi Powell and Morgan Stanley.
