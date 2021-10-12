The Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy is a mentoring session teaching youth life skills. It began in Richmond in 2014, and the program has proven successful. On Oct. 16, the program moves south to Emporia, allowing youth to sign up for the 8-week mentoring session.
“Post pandemic, we graduated 77 kids between the ages of 12-18,” Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy representative Keith Adams said. “We teach them life skills, communication skills, vehicle maintenance skills, how to talk to parents and law enforcement officers.”
Parents and guardians are invited to bring their kids (12-18) of all backgrounds to Lillian’s at 512 North Main St. in Emporia from noon- 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Youth can register for the course and have a meet and greet with members of the organization. The registration is free. The class begins sometime in 2022. Adams compared the program to the kids pushing a cart. The curriculum focuses on teaching the students to drive the cart in the right direction.
The organization is seeking mentors for the program in Emporia. Potential mentors are put through a background check.
“Mentors do go through screening by the state police,” Adams said. “We don’t just take the average Joe from up the street because he knows somebody.”
More information about the the Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy program is available online at brokenmenfoundation.org or by calling (804) 519-5535.
