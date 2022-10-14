Each year, the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 137 -- a.k.a., the “Pride of Emporia” organization -- makes a charitable donation to the Greensville County Public School system. This year, Chapter 137 chose to give back to the teachers who make it run in the first place, by donating six $50 gift cards
At a recent faculty meeting, each Greensville County school held a raffle to determine which teacher would win each of the cards. They ultimately went to Medicus Riddick and Gabby Tyler Powell of Greensville County High School, Bernie Zdancewicz of E.W. Wyatt Middle School, Jameria Williams-Davis of Belfield Elementary School, and Kristen Myrick of Greensville Elementary School. The sixth card went to Davida Jackson, an English teacher at Southampton High School who hails from Emporia.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a Mason-like fraternal organization with chapters located all across Virginia. For more information, contact Matron Janice Jones at (804) 431-8887.
